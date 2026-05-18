Ukraine drones kill four in Russia, Moscow faces biggest attack in over a year

At least four people were killed, including three in the Moscow region, after Ukraine launched its biggest overnight drone attack on the Russian capital in more than a year, local officials said on Sunday (May 17).

A fourth person was killed in the Belgorod region bordering northeastern Ukraine, local authorities said, while Russia's defence ministry said that by midday more than 1,000 Ukrainian drones had been downed over the country in the past 24 hours.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had vowed retribution on Friday following Russia's heaviest drone and missile attack on Kyiv over a two-day period since the war started more than four years ago.

Confirming the attack, Zelenskyy posted a video on X of a drone in flight, columns of black smoke and fire crews trying to extinguish flames.

"Our responses to Russia’s prolongation of the war and its attacks on our cities and communities are entirely justified," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine was able to strike targets more than 500 km from the border despite dense Russian air defences around Moscow.

"We are clearly telling the Russians: Their state must end its war," he said.

Speaking later in his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said Ukraine's increased military activity had produced a "change in the balance of actions at the front, which is now tangible."