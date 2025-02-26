Ukraine's earth riches are rare and difficult to reach

PARIS: Ukraine's soils hold some 5 per cent of the world's mineral resources, which US President Donald Trump is anxious to secure, but not all of them are yet exploited – or easily exploitable, according to experts.

Ukraine ranks 40th among mineral-producing countries, all categories combined (including coal), according to the 2024 edition of World Mining Data. It was the world's 10th largest producer of iron in 2022.

Geologists, including those at France's Bureau of Geological and Mining Research (BRGM), found more than 100 resources, including iron, manganese and uranium, in a study of Ukraine published in 2023.

CRITICAL MINERALS

Minerals can be described as critical or strategic by countries for their economy or energy production. The United States designates about 50 and the European Union more than 30.

"There are many deposits of interest in Ukraine," BRGM told AFP.

The European Commission has said "Ukraine is a significant global supplier of titanium and is a potential source of over 20 critical raw materials".

The country is a notable producer of manganese (the world's eighth largest producer, according to World Mining Data), titanium (11th) and graphite (14th), which is essential for electric batteries.

Of the latter, Ukraine makes up "20 per cent of the world's estimated resource", BRGM noted. It's also "one of Europe's leading countries in terms of potential" for lithium – essential for batteries and considered critical.

Ukraine has also said it "possesses one of the largest lithium deposits in Europe". However, the government added that the soft metal has not yet been extracted.