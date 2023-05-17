European leaders sign war register for Ukraine

REYKJAVIK, Iceland: European leaders on Wednesday (May 17) hailed a new "register of damage" for Ukraine they signed on to as "historic" and a first step to making Russia pay for its war.

The instrument, created by the 46-nation Council of Europe, sets up an evidentiary record ahead of a possible future prosecution of Russian leaders, thus laying the groundwork for compensation.

It was a "first, necessary, urgent step" ensuring "justice that is centred on the victims" of the war, said council head Marija Pejcinovic Buric on arrival on the second day of the summit in Iceland.

She said that by early Wednesday 40 countries had signed onto the creation of the register, including the United States and all other G7 nations.

Another three countries were finalising internal procedures to do so.

She and other leaders emphasised that countries outside the Council of Europe - a pan-continental rights body separate from the European Union but incorporating all 27 EU member states - could back the register.

"There will be no reliable peace without justice," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address at the summit opening on Tuesday.

Ukraine, a Council of Europe member, strongly welcomed the initiative.

Russia was kicked out of the council last year after invading Ukraine.

Several EU countries are in favour of Ukraine's demand that a special court be set up to try Russia's leadership for war crimes.