In Kyiv, EU chief says to give signal on Ukraine's membership hopes next week

KYIV: The European Commission will provide a clear signal next week on Ukraine's EU candidate status bid, its chief Ursula von der Leyen said Saturday (Jun 11), as fighting raged in the east and south of the country.

Making a surprise visit to Kyiv, von der Leyen said talks she held with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "will enable us to finalise our assessment by the end of next week" - the first time the bloc has publicly given a timing.

Zelenskyy has been pressing for rapid admission into the European Union as a way of reducing Ukraine's geopolitical vulnerability, which was brutally exposed by Russia's Feb 24 invasion.

But officials and leaders in the bloc caution that, even with candidacy status, actual EU membership could take years or even decades.

Von der Leyen, appearing alongside Zelenskyy during her second visit to Kyiv since the war began, did not hold out any promises, noting further reforms were needed.

For his part, the Ukrainian president warned it was a "decisive time" for his country and the EU.

"Russia wants to ruin the European unity, wants to leave Europe divided and wants to leave it weak. The entire Europe is a target for Russia. Ukraine is only the first stage in this aggression, in these plans."

Despite reservations among some member states, EU leaders are expected to approve Ukraine's candidate status at a summit on Jun 23-24, though with stern conditions attached.

CRISIS AND FAMINE

The EU and the United States have strongly backed Ukraine, sending weapons and cash to help it see off Russian forces, and punishing Moscow with unprecedented economic sanctions.

Zelenskyy has urged them on during a continuous diplomatic offensive that has seen him appearing via video link at parliaments and summits around the world.

On Saturday, he warned the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore of the dangers of a global food crisis posed by Russia's blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

He warned of "an acute and severe food crisis and famine", adding that the "shortage of foodstuffs will inexorably lead to political chaos" - all of it "the direct consequence of the acts of the Russian state".

Before the war, Ukraine was the world's top producer of sunflower oil and a major wheat exporter, but millions of tonnes of grain exports remain trapped due to the blockade.

Speaking to delegates including Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and China's defence minister, Zelenskyy urged international pressure to end the blockade.

Kyiv is in discussion with the UN, Turkey and other countries to open a way to allow the grain exports, and Zelensky said the talks are focused on the "format" of the corridor.