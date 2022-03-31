Ukraine expects Russian assault in east after invaders pushed back near Kyiv

TROSTYANETS/LVIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian forces are preparing for new Russian attacks in the southeast, where Moscow's guns are now trained after its assault on the capital Kyiv was repelled, President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy said on Thursday (Mar 31).

Five weeks into an invasion that has blasted cities into wastelands and created more than 4 million refugees, US and European officials said Russian president Vladimir Putin was misled by his generals about the dire performance of Russia's military.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it was bringing a convoy of aid to reach the besieged Black Sea port of Mariupol, where tens of thousands of people have been trapped for weeks under bombardment without food, water or heat.

In an early morning video address, Zelenskiyy said Russian troop movements away from Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv were "the consequence of our defenders' work".

But Ukraine was seeing "a build-up of Russian forces for new strikes on the Donbas and we are preparing for that," he said, referring to the southeastern region Russia demands Ukraine cede to separatists, where Mariupol is the main port.

Tough resistance by Ukrainian forces has so far prevented Russia from capturing any major city, including Kyiv, which it assaulted with armoured columns from the northwest and east.