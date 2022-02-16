Extra flights out of Ukraine fill up ahead of feared invasion

RIGA AIRPORT: Latvian flag carrier airBaltic is setting up extra flights out of Kyiv this week to accommodate a passenger spike after European countries told their nationals to leave Ukraine or risk war.

"I did not feel calm in Kyiv, and my parents were worried. So I decided to go home to wait out the next few weeks until things become clearer," Giedrius Paurys told Reuters after he and his wife disembarked from the extra Tuesday

(Feb 15) flight with four suitcases and two small dogs.

The United States warned last week that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the country's people to fly flags and sing the national anthem in unison on Feb 16, the date that some Western media say Russian could invade.

The warnings prompted airBaltic's regular Tuesday flight to Riga to sell out, so the company, on short notice, scheduled extra rotations on Tuesday and Wednesday to cope with the higher demand.

By noon on Tuesday 66 people had booked seats for the extra flight. With only two bookings made to fly to Kyiv, the 145-seater Airbus flew to pick up passengers from Ukraine almost empty.