Ukraine to face power cuts on Monday after Russian air strike

KYIV: All Ukrainian regions will experience temporary restrictions on power on Monday (Nov 18) following Russia's massive air strike on the energy system, the national grid operator said.

Russia unleashed its largest air attack on Ukraine in almost three months on Sunday, further hobbling an already damaged energy system.

At least eight people, including a child, were also killed in the strikes when a Russian missile hit a residential building in Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy, local prosecutors said.

"As a result of the enemy attack, as of 10 p.m., eight people were reported dead, including one child, and 10 more local residents were injured," prosecutors said in a statement.

In a statement, national grid operator Ukrenergo said temporary cut-offs would last from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m., and that workers were repairing damages as quickly as possible.

After Sunday's strike, Ukrainian officials had confirmed damage to critical infrastructure or power cuts in regions from Volyn, Rivne and Lviv in the west to Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia in the southeast.

The extent of the damage was hard to assess because authorities reveal little about the outcome of strikes and the state of the energy grid, which Russia had targeted in an air campaign earlier this year.

Russia's defence ministry said it had launched a massive strike on energy facilities that supply Ukraine's military-industrial complex.

Russia's relentless aerial bombardment has destroyed half of Ukraine's energy production capacity, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Moscow fired 120 missiles and 90 drones at Ukraine, of which 140 were shot down by Kyiv's air defences, Zelenskyy said on Sunday.