Bracing for a harsh winter: Russian attacks pummel Ukraine’s energy network

KYIV: Ukraine is bracing itself for a harsh winter, as Russian attacks hit the country’s power plants and electricity substations.

The country, which is scrambling to repair and replace gas and electricity supplies for the winter heating season, now faces an energy crunch aggravated by rising costs globally due to the war.

Ukraine believes Russia is using winter as a weapon, and deliberately striking its energy infrastructure.

It is restricting electricity usage nationwide, following a barrage of Russian missile and drone strikes that have destroyed some power plants just before the cold winter months set in, Reuters reported on Thursday (Oct 20).

"We are preparing for all kinds of scenarios in view of the winter season," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his Wednesday night video address.

“We assume that Russian terror will be directed at energy facilities until, with the help of partners, we are able to shoot down 100 per cent of enemy missiles and drones.”

Earlier this week, he said a third of his country's power stations had been hit by Russian air strikes.

In war-ravaged Bucha, a suburb north-west of the capital Kyiv, Russian attacks have disconnected the town from the rest of the country’s gas network, in turn damaging the entire heating system.