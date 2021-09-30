Logo
Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections
FILE PHOTO: People wear protective face masks sit in a bus amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in central Kyiv, Ukraine September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

30 Sep 2021 03:43PM (Updated: 30 Sep 2021 03:43PM)
KYIV: The number of daily new coronavirus infections in Ukraine rose to almost 12,000 over the past 24 hours for the first time since April, health ministry data showed on Thursday (Sep 30).

Ukraine also reported 194 coronavirus-related deaths.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has been growing over the past several weeks and the government has already tightened lockdown restrictions.

Ukraine lifted lockdown restrictions as cases dropped over the summer but last week imposed a nationwide "yellow" code, which curbs mass events and limits the occupancy rates of gyms, cinemas and other venues.

Ukraine, with a population of 41 million, has been among the European countries most affected by the pandemic, with around 2.42 million COVID-19 cases and 56,274 deaths since the start of the health crisis.

Source: Reuters

