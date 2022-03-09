Ukraine families mourn their fallen soldiers

LVIV: "My sunshine, my little one, we are going to win," sobs a woman, stroking the wooden coffin.

She is standing at the door of a hearse in the centre of Lviv in western Ukraine, where her son's flower-covered coffin has just been laid by six young soldiers.

He was a military engineer, killed by a Russian artillery strike near Mariupol in the south of the country.

"His name is Vasyl Vyshyvany, he was 28-years-old," the father tells AFP.

He had been mining the area around a bridge to stop the Russian advance when Grad missiles struck the location, killing him instantly, he says.

"There is no body inside, just fragments."

His eldest son is also a soldier in the Ukrainian army, posted near the Belarussian border in northern Ukraine.

They have just emerged from Lviv's iconic Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church, where a service for three soldiers killed in combat has just been held.

Inside the majestic 17th century baroque church, where the walls are lined with marble statues, dozens of soldiers and civilians have gathered for the ceremony.

Several young women in military fatigues and red berets are holding bouquets of flowers.