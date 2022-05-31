Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Ukraine fed up with EU integration fudging, says foreign minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Ukraine fed up with EU integration fudging, says foreign minister

Ukraine fed up with EU integration fudging, says foreign minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba gestures during a discussion at the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerlan, on May 25, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

31 May 2022 05:28AM (Updated: 31 May 2022 05:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV: Ukraine is fed up with "special solutions" and separate models for its integration into the European Union and wants full membership, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday (May 30).

French President Emmanuel Macron this month suggested creating a "European political community" that would create a new structure allowing closer cooperation with countries seeking EU membership.

"We need a clear legal affirmation that Ukraine is a part of the European integration project, and such an affirmation would be the granting of candidate status," Kuleba said after a meeting with French counterpart Catherine Colonna in Kyiv.

France has tried to reassure Kyiv that an initiative to forge closer ties between the bloc and aspiring members would not replace their bids to join.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who held a meeting with Colonna later, said Kyiv was counting on French support for granting Ukraine the status of EU candidate, the president's press office said.

The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, will give its opinion on Ukraine's candidacy request in June. Even if approved, the process takes several years and can be vetoed by any member state.t

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us