Ukraine’s decade-long fight to stamp out corruption as Kyiv eyes EU membership

KYIV: On the fifth day of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine applied to join the European Union.

It became a candidate country four months later, even as Moscow continued its relentless assault.

Against the odds, Kyiv met all the conditions within two years to open accession talks with the EU, which began in June this year.

However, the journey has not been easy for the country.

Challenges remain as the nation seeks to stamp out corruption, which many Ukrainians see as their second most important fight, fueled by their desire and ambition to join the EU.