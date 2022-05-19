More than half of Ukrainian fighters have left Azovstal, pro-Russian separatist leader says

LONDON: More than half the Ukrainian fighters in the bunkers below the Azovstal steel plant have surrendered, the leader of the Russian-backed rebel Donetsk region said on Thursday (May 19), and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is registering them.

The most devastating siege in Russia's invasion is drawing to a close after nearly 1,000 Ukrainian fighters laid down their arms this week, giving themselves up to pro-Russian forces.

The ICRC said it had registered those surrendering from the plant so that it can track them and ensure their families can remain in contact with them after their capture.

The wounded have been given medical treatment while those who are fit have been taken to a penal colony and are being treated well, said Denis Pushilin, head of the breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic.

"More than a half have already left - more than half have laid down their arms," Pushilin told the Solovyov Live Internet television channel.

"Let them surrender, let them live, let them honestly face the charges for all their crimes," Pushilin said.

Ukrainian officials have declined to comment publicly on the fate of the fighters, saying it could endanger rescue efforts.