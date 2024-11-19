Ukraine fires US ATACMS long-range missiles into Russia for first time: Reports

MOSCOW: Russia said on Tuesday (Nov 19) that Ukraine had fired six US-made ATACMS long-range missiles into its western Bryansk region.
Ukraine did not immediately confirm the use of the ATACMS, which would be the first since US President Joe Biden gave the green light for Kyiv to fire them into Russia after months of lobbying from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"Last night at 3.25am the enemy struck a facility in the Bryansk region with six ballistic missiles. According to confirmed data, American-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles were used," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.
It said Russian air defences shot down five missiles and damaged one, whose fragments fell on a military facility.
The ministry said this caused a fire that was quickly extinguished, and there were no casualties or damage. Reuters could not independently confirm details of the incident.
There was no official confirmation from Ukraine about what weapon was used. The Ukrainian military's general staff and military intelligence agency did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
Ukrainian outlets Forbes Ukraine and RBC Ukraine cited unnamed sources as saying that ATACMS had been used for the first time to conduct the strike near the town of Karachev in the Bryansk region, over 110km from Ukraine
Russia has said the US decision to approve such attacks was reckless and will prompt it to respond.
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday approved an updated nuclear doctrine lowering the threshold that would prompt Russia to consider using nuclear weapons.
The new policy says any conventional assault on Russia by a non-nuclear power supported by a nuclear power will be considered to be a joint attack.
Any mass aerospace attack with aircraft, cruise missiles and unmanned aircraft that crossed Russia's borders could also trigger a nuclear response, it says.
The Ukrainian military said its strike was followed by 12 secondary explosions and detonations in the area.
"The destruction of ammunition depots will continue for the army of the Russian occupiers in order to stop the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," it said.
Ukraine often uses domestically produced drones to hit targets deep inside Russia.
It has also started testing and producing small numbers of its own missiles, but it has repeatedly said that permission to conduct long-range strikes with US-supplied weapons would allow it to hit Russia's logistics and launch sites for ordnance used to bomb Ukraine.
Washington for months resisted pressure from Kyiv and some of its allies to grant permission to use ATACMS inside Russia, fearing that the step would be seen as escalatory by the Kremlin.
The change comes largely in response to Russia's deployment of North Korean ground troops to supplement its own forces, a development that has caused alarm in Washington and Kyiv, a US official and a source familiar with the decision said.
Putin said in September that the West would be fighting Russia directly if it allowed Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Western-made long-range missiles, a move he said would alter the nature and scope of the conflict.