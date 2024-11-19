Ukraine fires US ATACMS long-range missiles into Russia for first time: Reports

MOSCOW: Russia said on Tuesday (Nov 19) that Ukraine had fired six US-made ATACMS long-range missiles into its western Bryansk region.

Ukraine did not immediately confirm the use of the ATACMS, which would be the first since US President Joe Biden gave the green light for Kyiv to fire them into Russia after months of lobbying from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Last night at 3.25am the enemy struck a facility in the Bryansk region with six ballistic missiles. According to confirmed data, American-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles were used," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

It said Russian air defences shot down five missiles and damaged one, whose fragments fell on a military facility.

The ministry said this caused a fire that was quickly extinguished, and there were no casualties or damage. Reuters could not independently confirm details of the incident.