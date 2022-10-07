Ukraine's first Nobel Peace Prize winners 'astonished'

KYIV: The Kyiv-based Center for Civil Liberties has run successful campaigns for political prisoners, tracked enforced disappearances and focused on Russian war crimes, but they did not see a Nobel Peace prize coming.

The NGO became the winner of Ukraine's first ever peace prize on Friday (Oct 7), sharing the award with Belarusian and Russian co-winners.

The Norwegian Nobel committee announcement sparked surprise and joy at the centre.

"When we found out the news, we were astonished," CCL's Anna Trushova told AFP.

Set up in 2007, the group is led by rights defender Oleksandra Matviychuk, a lawyer who turns 38 on Saturday.

"It is above all a reward for Oleksandra (who) gathers around her incredible people and does immense work in the field of human rights," CCL board member Alissa Malytska told AFP.

Matviychuk, who was on her way from Poland to Ukraine when she heard the news, said in a Facebook message she was "delighted".

"We need to create an international tribunal and bring Putin, Lukashenko and other war criminals to justice," she added, referring to the autocratic presidents of Russia and Belarus.

CCL gained prominence after 2014 by mounting awareness campaigns around Ukrainian political prisoners and prisoners in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine - including the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, and the eastern Donbas region - as well as in Russia itself.

CCL's best known prisoner campaign was for the filmmaker Oleg Sentsov. He directed Rhino, which was screened at the 2021 Venice film festival.