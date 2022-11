Ukraine foreign minister urges ASEAN to stop Russian 'hunger games'

PHNOM PENH: Ukraine's foreign minister on Saturday (Nov 12) urged Southeast Asian countries to take all measures possible to stop Russia from playing "hunger games" over a Ukrainian Black Sea grain deal, which could expire next week.

The deal allowing the export of food and fertilisers from several of Ukraine's Black Sea ports - brokered by the United Nations and Turkey on Jul 22 - could end on Nov 19 if Russia or Ukraine object to its extension.

Speaking at a news conference in Cambodia on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia remaining part of the deal was insufficient and measures should be taken to ensure its inspectors were not intentionally delaying shipments and forcing global prices to rise.

"It's not enough just to keep Russia on board. It's also important to make sure that Russian inspectors who participate in this initiative, that they act in good faith and that they inspect ships without any artificial delays," he said, adding countries in Africa and Asia were suffering.

"I call on all ASEAN members to take every method possible to stop Russia from playing hunger games with the world."

The United Nations says more than 10 million tonnes of grain and other food has been exported from Ukraine under the deal. It has warned that Russia's war is worsening a global food crisis and pushing tens of millions more people into hunger.