Grain exports to stop as Putin demands 'real guarantees' from Kyiv

KYIV: Grain exports will halt on Wednesday (Nov 2) after Moscow pulled out of a deal to let ships through the Black Sea, as Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded "real guarantees" from Kyiv before returning to the agreement.

Russia announced its suspension on Saturday, accusing Ukraine of misusing the safe shipping corridor for an attack on Russian ships in Crimea. Kyiv has dismissed this as a "false pretext" to withdraw.

The Turkey and UN-brokered deal signed in July by Kyiv and Moscow is crucial to easing a global food crisis caused by the war.

In a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday, Putin wanted Kyiv to give "real guarantees" that it was "not using the humanitarian corridor for military purposes", a Kremlin statement said.

No grain ship movements were planned for Wednesday, the body overseeing the export deal said, although three more grain-loaded cargo ships left Ukrainian ports on Tuesday.