Ukraine grain exports halted after Russia suspends deal participation

MOSCOW: Ukraine's maritime grain exports were halted on Sunday (Oct 30) after Russia suspended its participation in a landmark agreement that allowed the vital shipments, blaming drone attacks on its ships in Crimea.

The July deal to unlock grain exports signed between Russia and Ukraine and brokered by Turkey and the UN, is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict.

The agreement had already allowed more than 9 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be exported and was due to be renewed on Nov 19.

On Saturday, Russia said it was halting its participation after its army accused Kyiv of a "massive" drone attack on its Black Sea fleet, which Ukraine labelled a "false pretext".

US President Joe Biden called the move "purely outrageous" while Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Moscow was "weaponising food".

The centre coordinating the logistics of the deal said in a statement that no traffic was planned for Sunday.

"A joint agreement has not been reached at the JCC for the movement of inbound and outbound vessels on Oct 30," it said. "There are more than 10 vessels both outbound and inbound waiting to enter the corridor."

Ukraine and the UN have urged that the agreement remains in force.

"I call on all states to demand that Russia stop its hunger games and recommit to fulfilling its obligations," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the Russian move "an absolutely transparent intention of Russia to return the threat of large-scale famine to Africa and Asia".

"Just today, more than two million tons of food are in the sea. This means that access to food has actually worsened for more than 7 million consumers," he said in his nightly address.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said: "It is vital that all parties refrain from any action that would imperil the Black Sea Grain Initiative which is a critical humanitarian effort".