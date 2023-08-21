Ukraine hails 'historic' decision to supply F-16 jets

SKRYDSTRUP: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Sunday a "historic" decision by the Netherlands and Denmark to provide American F-16 fighter jets, the latest move by Western allies to bolster his country's efforts to fend off Russia's invasion.

Zelenskyy had sought the advanced jets for months to strengthen Ukraine's Soviet-era air force as it pursues a grinding counteroffensive against Russian forces in the east.

Washington announced its approval of the F-16 transfers on Friday (Aug 20), and training of Ukraine pilots is set to begin this month, which may allow Ukraine to begin deploying the jets in early 2024.

The decision is "absolutely historic, powerful and inspiring for us," Zelenskyy said alongside Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a visit to the Eindhoven air force base in the Netherlands on Sunday.

The Dutch air force has 42 F-16s, and Rutte said the number provided to Kyiv would be finalised after talks with allies.

Later on Sunday, Zelenskyy travelled to Denmark's Skrydstrup air force base and was greeted by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who said "We also know that you need more, and that is why today we announced that we will donate 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine".

Six of the jets will be delivered by the end of this year, eight next year and five in 2025, she said.

"This is a very powerful support for us - training missions are already starting," Zelenskyy told journalists.

"We are doing our best to get even more results for Ukraine," he added. "In particular, today we discussed the expansion of training missions."

Thanking Frederiksen he declared: "Ukraine's sky shield is getting stronger."