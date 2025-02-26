Ukraine has agreed on terms of minerals deal with US: senior official

Ukraine had asked for security guarantees from the US as part of any agreement.



The source said the draft of the deal includes a reference to "security", but does not explicitly set out the United States's role.



"There is a general clause that says America will invest in a stable and prosperous sovereign Ukraine, that it works for a lasting peace, and that America supports efforts to guarantee security."



The source also said Washington had cut clauses that would have been unfavourable to Ukraine, including that it provide "$500 billion" worth of resources.