Ukraine has agreed on terms of minerals deal with US: senior official

KYIV: Ukraine has agreed on the terms of a minerals deal with the United States and could sign it as early as Friday (Feb 28) on a trip to Washington by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a senior Ukrainian official said.US President Donald Trump had demanded that Ukraine give access to its rare earth minerals to compensate for the billions of dollars worth of wartime aid it received under Joe Biden.The deal would see the United States jointly develop Ukraine's mineral wealth, with revenues going to a newly created fund that would be "joint for Ukraine and America", a senior Ukrainian source told AFP on condition of anonymity."Now government officials are working on the details... As of now, we are considering a visit to Washington for Friday to sign the agreement," the source added.