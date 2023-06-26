Ukraine has a flurry of calls with allies after Moscow disorder

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his defence minister said they held a series of calls with Kyiv's allies on Sunday (Jun 25) to discuss the "weakness" of Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's next counteroffensive steps.

The phone calls took place after an extraordinary failed mutiny by the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that raised questions about Putin's grip on power as Ukraine presses a counteroffensive in its south and east.

"We discussed the course of hostilities and the processes taking place in Russia. The world must put pressure on Russia until international order is restored," Zelenskyy said after a phone call with US President Joe Biden.

According to the White House readout, the two leaders "discussed Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive, and President Biden reaffirmed unwavering US support".

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine's defence minister, said he and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed Ukraine's counteroffensive and next steps to strengthen the forces.

"Things are moving in the right direction," Reznikov wrote on Twitter.