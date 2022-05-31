Logo
Ukraine has identified 600 Russian war crime suspects, says prosecutor
Ukraine's top prosecutor Iryna Venediktova listens as she attends a news conference after a meeting at the International Criminal Court to discuss investigations into alleged war crimes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in The Hague, Netherlands May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
ICC Prosecutor Karim A. A. Khan QC listens as Ukraine's top prosecutor Iryna Venediktova speaks during a news conference after a meeting at the International Criminal Court to discuss investigations into alleged war crimes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in The Hague, Netherlands May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
ICC Prosecutor Karim A. A. Khan QC speaks as Ukraine's top prosecutor Iryna Venediktova and Eurojust President Ladislav Hamran listen during a news conference after a meeting at the International Criminal Court to discuss investigations into alleged war crimes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in The Hague, Netherlands May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
People walk outside the headquarters of the EU Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, Eurojust, ahead of a news conference on alleged war crimes, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in The Hague, Netherlands May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
31 May 2022 09:48PM (Updated: 31 May 2022 09:48PM)
THE HAGUE: Ukraine has identified more than 600 Russian war crime suspects and has started prosecuting around 80 of them, Kyiv's top prosecutor said on Tuesday (May 31).

The list of suspects includes "top military, politicians and propaganda agents of Russia", prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova told a news conference in The Hague.

Venediktova said Estonia, Latvia and Slovakia had decided to join an international investigation team in Ukraine, which was originally formed by Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland in March to enable the exchange of information and investigation into suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity.

They are working with the International Criminal Court (ICC), which launched its investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine in early March.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan's office has deployed a team of 42 investigators, forensic experts and support personnel to Ukraine and Khan on Tuesday said the ICC was "working toward opening an office in Kyiv" to support the investigations.

Venediktova said international support was vital to Ukraine's efforts to investigate all possible war crimes.

"We should collect and protect everything in the right way. It should be acceptable evidence in any court", the prosecutor said.

Source: Reuters/vc

