Ukraine's task is to hold off Russia for 7-10 days: Senior official

LVIV, Ukraine: Ukraine must hold off Russia's attack for the next seven to 10 days to deny Moscow claiming any sort of victory, said a senior government official on Wednesday (Mar 9), as more than 2 million refugees fled the biggest assault on a European country since World War II.

Vadym Denysenko, adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, said Russia was desperate for at least some kind of victory, citing the cities of Mariupol or the capital Kyiv as the most likely targets.

"They need at least some victory before they are forced into the final negotiations," Denysenko wrote on Facebook.

"Therefore our task is to stand for the next 7-10 days."

Russia said it would provide humanitarian corridors on Wednesday for people fleeing Kyiv and four other Ukrainian cities. The only operating corridor is that from the city of Sumy, which opened on Tuesday, and is the first successful mass evacuation since Russia said it will pause attacks.

About 5,000 people rode buses out of the northeastern city on Tuesday after Moscow and Kyiv agreed on the corridor, said Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy.

About 1,000 cars were also able to leave, moving towards the city of Poltava, he said, adding the corridor would continue to function on Wednesday.

Zhyvytskyy said separately that Sumy's residential area had been bombed overnight, with one bomb killing 22 civilians. He called the incident "mass murder".

Moscow denies targeting civilians. Reuters could not verify the Sumy incident.

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of shelling another evacuation route, from Mariupol in the south of the country.

Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of Russia's National Defence Control Centre, was quoted as saying by the Tass news agency that Russian forces would "observe a regime of silence" from 10am Moscow time (0700 GMT) to ensure safe passage for civilians wishing to leave Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

It was unclear if the proposed routes would pass through Russia or Belarus, conditions previously opposed by the Ukrainian government.

The Kremlin describes its actions as a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and unseat leaders it calls neo-Nazis. Ukraine and Western allies call this a baseless pretext for a war of choice that has raised fears of wider conflict in Europe.