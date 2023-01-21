Ukraine honours interior minister, other senior officials, killed in helicopter crash

KYIV: A tearful Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended a memorial service on Saturday (Jan 21) to commemorate seven senior Interior Ministry officials killed in a helicopter crash this week, a fresh blow to a nation already grieving its dead from the war.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy and five other high-ranking ministry officials were killed when their French-made Super Puma helicopter plummeted amid fog into a nursery on the eastern outskirts of Kyiv on Wednesday.

Another seven people were killed, including one child, in the crash. Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The helicopter went down just days after at least 45 people were killed in a Russian missile attack that partially levelled a block of flats in the southeastern city of Dnipro.

On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces are fending off an unrelenting Russian onslaught in the east, where Moscow has expended massive resources for incremental advances 11 months into its full-scale invasion.

"The indescribable sadness is covering the soul," Zelenskyy wrote in a Telegram post on Saturday. "Ukraine is losing its best sons and daughters every day."