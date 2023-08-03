Logo
World

Ukraine hopes to hold peace summit this autumn: Zelenskyy
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks as he attends a meeting with Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (not pictured) at Horodetskyi House, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jul 19, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

03 Aug 2023 04:27AM
KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday (Aug 2) he hoped a Ukraine "peace summit" could be held this autumn, and that this week's talks in Saudi Arabia were a stepping stone towards that goal.

Zelenskyy told Ukrainian diplomats in a speech published on the president's website that almost 40 countries would be represented at the meeting in Jeddah on Aug 5 and 6.

"We are working on making it (the summit) happen this fall," he said.

"Autumn is very soon, but there is still time to prepare for the summit and involve most of the world's countries."

Zelenskyy and his team are working with allies to build broad support for a "peace summit" that would endorse principles to underpin a settlement to end the war started by Russia's full-scale invasion almost 18 months ago.

The summit would build on a 10-point plan outlined by Kyiv last autumn that has been actively promoted by Zelenskyy.

His vision for peace calls for the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and a full withdrawal of Russian troops, the protection of food and energy security, nuclear safety, the release of all prisoners, and other points.

No venue has been agreed for the summit yet.

Ukrainian and Western officials have said the summit would not involve Russia.

Source: Reuters/ec

