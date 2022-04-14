Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Ukraine humanitarian truce doesn't seem possible at moment, UN chief says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Ukraine humanitarian truce doesn't seem possible at moment, UN chief says

Ukraine humanitarian truce doesn't seem possible at moment, UN chief says

A Ukrainian soldier carries Russian weapons captured during a battle between Ukrainian and Russian forces outside Kharkiv on Mar 29, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

14 Apr 2022 05:10AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2022 05:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

UNITED NATIONS: A humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine does not seem possible at the moment, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday (Apr 13).

Since the beginning of April UN aid chief Martin Griffiths has visited Russia and Ukraine to see if a humanitarian truce could be agreed.

"At the present moment a global ceasefire in Ukraine doesn't seem possible," Guterres told reporters.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, thousands have been killed and the United Nations said some 11 million Ukrainians - more than a quarter of the population - have fled their homes. More than 4 million of those people have left Ukraine.

"There are lots of things that can be done in order to guarantee evacuation of civilians," said Guterres.

He said the United Nations had made proposals to Russia to "bring the parties together and to manage" humanitarian access, local ceasefires and the evacuation of civilians. He said the United Nations was waiting on a response from Russia.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us