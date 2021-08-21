Logo
Ukraine imposes sanctions on lawmaker accused of meddling in US election
Ukraine imposes sanctions on lawmaker accused of meddling in US election

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach attends a news conference titled "Publication of facts of pressure of U.S. Embassy on Ukraine's law enforcement agencies to interfere in electoral process in U.S." in Kiev, Ukraine October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo/File Photo

21 Aug 2021 12:31AM (Updated: 21 Aug 2021 12:31AM)
KYIV: Ukraine on Friday (Aug 20) said it was imposing sanctions on Andriy Derkach, the Ukrainian lawmaker who was accused by the US Treasury Department of being a Russian agent and trying to interfere in US elections.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the security and defence council, said in a briefing that Ukraine was sanctioning Derkach, along with members of the Russian military and Russian judges. He did not spell out what form the sanctions would take.

Derkach has previously denied wrongdoing and said he was being targeted for exposing corruption.

Source: Reuters

