Ukraine says Russian 'shackles' worse than missiles, six months after invasion

KYIV: Ukraine was "reborn" when Russia invaded six months ago, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday (Aug 24), marking 31 years of his country's independence from the Moscow-controlled Soviet Union with a vow to drive Russian forces out completely.

After days of warnings that Moscow could use the anniversary of Ukraine's Independence Day to launch more missile attacks on major cities, the second biggest city Kharkiv was under curfew after months of bombardment.

The anniversary fell exactly six months after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. Celebrations were cancelled but many people marked the day by wearing vishivankas - embroidered shirts that are part of Ukraine's national dress.

In an emotional speech to his compatriots, Zelenskyy said the attack had revived the nation's spirit.

"A new nation appeared in the world on Feb 24 at 4 in the morning. It was not born, but reborn. A nation that did not cry, scream or take fright. One that did not flee. Did not give up. And did not forget," he said.

The 44-year-old leader, speaking in front of Kyiv's central monument to independence in his trademark combat fatigues, vowed to recapture occupied areas of eastern Ukraine as well as the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

"We will not sit down at the negotiating table out of fear, with a gun pointed at our heads. For us, the most terrible iron is not missiles, aircraft and tanks, but shackles. Not trenches, but fetters," he said.