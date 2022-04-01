Inside Ukraine's 'rail war' against the Russian invasion

For people who just months before were used to relatively fast, efficient travel aboard one of Europe's largest rail networks, the shift to wartime conditions was a shock.

"It's challenging to compare journeys in peacetime and now," said 25-year-old Alisa Paliy, a systems analyst who left Kyiv in early March. "In the evacuation trains, the cars are full of chaos, fatigue and sadness in people's eyes."

Many families travelled with small children and pets; riders in crowded cars were forced to stand in aisles and vestibules throughout the journey.

"I caught myself thinking of getting off the train and returning home several times," Paliy said. "But without the trains running - especially the free ones - it isn't easy to imagine how so many people could have got to safer regions."

The number of refugees riding the rails has thinned since the peaks of early March, with daily ridership dropping to 80,000 by the end of the month.

On Mar 20, Ukrzaliznytsia announced that it would return to selling tickets. While the many evacuation services still heading westwards - with timetables publicised daily in Ukrainian media - will remain free, regular fares on other routes will resume.

This exodus has been managed under intense pressure.

Not only have stations, bridges and key rail links faced shelling - in the case of the besieged south-eastern port of Mariupol to a point beyond repair - railway management have also become targets, obliging Ukrzaliznytsia chairman Kamyshin and his colleagues to abandon their Kyiv offices and take to the rails themselves, at times in their own single-carriage command centre.

This allows them to both protect themselves by staying mobile and visit stretches of the network that need immediate repair and support.

Meanwhile, the staff's organisation has changed to prioritise wartime needs, with some staff members returning from office jobs to the rails.

Former conductor Vadym Kuksa, 53, is a Soviet Army veteran who began working for Ukrzaliznytsia in 1988. When the war began, he was serving as the chairman of the railway workers' union in the city of Poltava; he immediately volunteered to return to work as a conductor on evacuation trains.

"The specifics of the work have changed completely," he said.

"First of all, I don't bar anyone from entering a car. The cars' normal capacities range from 36 to 52 passengers depending on the model, but during the peak of the evacuations they carried as many as they could fit. There were people everywhere - in the corridors, in the racks - so we could evacuate anyone who wanted to leave."