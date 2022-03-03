Logo
12 big cats evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Poland
A tiger evacuated by Poland's Poznan Zoo from a shelter in Ukraine. (Photo: Facebook/Zoo Poznan Official Site)

03 Mar 2022 09:52PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 09:57PM)
RZESZOW, Poland: Six lions and six tigers from a shelter for abused animals near Kyiv arrived in Poland on Thursday (Mar 3) morning, a spokeswoman for Poznan Zoo which organised the evacuation told AFP.

The Ukrainian truck, which covered nearly 1,000km from Kyiv to bypass the central region of Zhytomir which has been shelled by Russian forces, was also carrying two caracals and an African wild dog, Malgorzata Chodyla said.

The truck, which left on Tuesday, had to stop and stay parked all night when it came face to face with Russian tanks, she added.

At the border, the animals were transferred to a Polish lorry.

The undocumented animals were brought across the border legally thanks to a recent change in the international CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) procedure and with the help of Poland's chief veterinary officer, Chodyla added.

Poznan Zoo director Ewa Zgrabczynska, who worked on the evacuation, is in contact with several Western organisations keen to take in the animals.

She has also launched a fundraising campaign.

Despite the war, the Ukrainian shelter's owner Natalia Popova returned to care for 70 other animals, according to Chodyla.

Two years ago, Zgrabczynska organised the rescue of nine tigers close to death after they were stranded in an Italian truck at the Polish-Belarusian border on their way to a zoo in Russia.

Source: AFP/kg

