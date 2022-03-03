12 big cats evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Poland

RZESZOW, Poland: Six lions and six tigers from a shelter for abused animals near Kyiv arrived in Poland on Thursday (Mar 3) morning, a spokeswoman for Poznan Zoo which organised the evacuation told AFP.

The Ukrainian truck, which covered nearly 1,000km from Kyiv to bypass the central region of Zhytomir which has been shelled by Russian forces, was also carrying two caracals and an African wild dog, Malgorzata Chodyla said.

The truck, which left on Tuesday, had to stop and stay parked all night when it came face to face with Russian tanks, she added.

At the border, the animals were transferred to a Polish lorry.