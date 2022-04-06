African support for Russia on Ukraine shows Kremlin's soft power

HISTORICAL TIES

Many African countries showed their support for Russia, or at least their diplomatic ambivalence, at an early stage in the crisis.

On Mar 2, members of the United Nations General Assembly voted massively to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.

But out of the 35 countries that abstained, nearly half - 16 - were in Africa. Added to that was Eritrea, which voted against the resolution, while another eight African countries did not cast their vote.

"Generally, the countries which abstained were either authoritarian regimes or countries which have had historical ties with Russia, often military ones, since the Soviet era," said Mahama Tawat, a researcher at the University of Malmo in Sweden.

Sympathy for Russia in Africa has roots dating back to the 1950s and 1960s, when the Kremlin backed anti-imperialist and anti-colonial movements and helped the fight against apartheid.

At a rally on Mar 21 - the anniversary of the Sharpeville Massacre at the height of white-minority rule - South African radical leader Julius Malema declared: "We are here to say to NATO, we are here to say to America: 'We are not with you, we are with Russia.'"

"Today we want to say to Russia: 'Thank you for being there when it was not fashionable to be there, and do not doubt our support, Russia. Teach them a lesson, we need a new world order - we are tired of being dictated to by America.'"

There have also been pro-Russia rallies in the Sahel, where Moscow is pushing its influence at the expense of France, the region's former colonial power and traditional ally.

Mali's junta, as well as the beleaguered government in the Central African Republic, have turned to hundreds of Russian paramilitaries to provide support.

The Malian armed forces last week received two Russian combat helicopters and radars to help its fight against a decade-old jihadist insurgency.