Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Angelina Jolie visits Lviv in Ukraine, meets people displaced by war
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Angelina Jolie visits Lviv in Ukraine, meets people displaced by war

Angelina Jolie visits Lviv in Ukraine, meets people displaced by war

American actress Angelina Jolie, a UNHCR special envoy, poses for a picture with children in Lviv on Apr 30, 2022, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues. (Photo: Reuters/Press Service of the Lviv Regional State Administration handout)

01 May 2022 04:27AM (Updated: 01 May 2022 04:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LVIV: Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday (Apr 30), popping into a bakery and going to the railway station to meet some of the people displaced by the war with Russia.

Jolie, 46, is a special envoy for the United Nations' refugee agency, which says that more than 12.7 million people have fled their homes in the past two months, which represents around 30 per cent of Ukraine's pre-war population.

American actress Angelina Jolie, a UNHCR special envoy, gets a selfie taken with a volunteer as she visits Lviv's main railway station on Apr 30, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: Reuters/Ukrzaliznytsia handout)
American actress Angelina Jolie, a UNHCR special envoy, visits Lviv's main railway station on Apr 30, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: Reuters/Ukrzaliznytsia handout)
American actress Angelina Jolie, a UNHCR special envoy, visits Lviv's main railway station on Apr 30, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: Reuters/Ukrzaliznytsia handout)
American actress Angelina Jolie, a UNHCR special envoy, poses with Andriy Galickiy, founder of Lviv Croissants, during her visit to Lviv on Apr 30, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: Reuters/Andriy Galickiy)

During the visit to the station, Jolie met volunteers working with the displaced, who told her that each of the psychiatrists on duty spoke to about 15 people a day. Many of those in the station are children aged between two and 10, according to volunteers.

"They must be in shock ... I know how trauma affects children, I know just having somebody show how much they matter, how much their voices matter, I know how healing that is for them," she said in reply.

At one point during her visit to the station, she tickled a small girl dressed in red, who laughed out in delight. She also posed for photos with the volunteers and some of the children.

Last month, in her role as special envoy, Jolie visited Yemen, where millions of people have been displaced by war.

Related:

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion Ukraine Russia UNHCR Angelina Jolie

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us