Life goes on as Ukraine army holds war weddings

DRUZHKIVKA, Ukraine: Air raid sirens wailed and one of the brides wore camouflage trousers as the Ukrainian army took a break from frontline fighting in the east to hold a double wedding on Sunday (Jun 12).

Two young couples who met just months earlier while serving in the army tied the knot together on Sunday in the small town of Druzhkivka, 40km from frontline zones where Ukrainian forces are battling Russian invaders.

The sun shone and soldiers carried bouquets in a brief interlude from heavy fighting as Russians intensify efforts to push out Kyiv's forces in the east.

One of the brides, Khrystyna Lyuta, a 23-year-old contract soldier with the rank of private first class, wore camouflage trousers and army boots with a traditional red Ukrainian blouse embroidered with flowers.

"I've got used to this uniform," she explained of her choice of outfit.

She met her husband Volodymyr Mykhalchuk, 28, just two months ago, when he was mobilised. They live around 5km from each other in the same south-western Vinnytska region, but might never have met if it had not been for the war.

"War is war, but life goes on," Lyuta explained their decision to marry.

"This was not a hasty decision," said Mykhalchuk.

"The main thing is that we love each other and we want to be together."