Ukraine downs swarm of attack drones over Kyiv

Kyiv has been subjected to nearly ten months of air raid sirens and frequent aerial attacks since Russia invaded Ukraine in February and tried to capture the capital.

But the attacks have increased up since October when Russia began systematically targeting critical infrastructure in Ukraine in attacks that have disrupted electricity, water and heat to millions in Ukraine.

Kyiv's Western allies have been supplying Ukraine with more advanced air defence systems in response.

Ukrenergo, the national energy provider, said no energy infrastructure facilities were damaged in Wednesday's drone attack, crediting Ukrainian air defences for their "brilliant" work.

CIVILIAN "SUFFERING"

US ambassador in Ukraine Bridget Brink said on social media that Kyiv could continue to rely on Washington's backing and that "more support is on the way".

"It's obvious that these attacks have just one aim: To increase the suffering of civilian population," said Peter Stano, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that explosions were heard in the central district of Shevchenkivsky and city officials said debris from the downed drones had damaged residential homes and an local administrative building.

No one was reported injured or killed.

Since a series of key battlefield setbacks this summer and autumn, Russia has been pummelling critical infrastructure across Ukraine with missiles and drones.

Moscow most recently targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure last week piling pressure on the country's power grid, whose operators have for weeks been forced to implement rolling blackouts.

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said this week that between 40 and 50 per cent of the country's grid was out of action because of Russia's strikes.