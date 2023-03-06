Wagner chief says Russian position at Bakhmut at risk without promised ammunition

KYIV: The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary force warned that Russia's position around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was in peril unless his troops got ammunition, the latest sign of tension between the Kremlin and the private militia chief.

Ukrainian military officials and analysts also reported that leaders of Russia's 155th Brigade fighting near the town of Vuhledar, south of Bakhmut, were resisting orders to attack after sustaining severe losses in attempts to capture it.

For its part, the Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday (Mar 5) said Russian forces had hit a command centre of the Ukrainian Azov Regiment in the south-eastern Zaporizhzhia region. The ministry did not elaborate on the attack.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said that Russia's frontlines near Bakhmut could collapse if his forces did not receive the ammunition promised by Moscow in February.

"For now, we are trying to figure out the reason: Is it just ordinary bureaucracy or a betrayal," Prigozhin, referring to the absence of ammunition, said in his press service Telegram channel on Sunday.

The mercenary chief regularly criticises Russia's defence chiefs and top generals. Last month, he accused Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and others of "treason" for withholding supplies of munitions to his men.

In a nearly four-minute video published on the Wagner Orchestra Telegram channel on Saturday, Prigozhin said that his troops were worried that the government wanted to set them up as possible scapegoats if Russia lost the war.

"If Wagner retreats from Bakhmut now, the whole front will collapse," Prigozhin said. "The situation will not be sweet for all military formations protecting Russian interests."