Ukraine band adds new meaning to Clash hit with Kyiv Calling

LONDON: Ukrainian punk band Beton have reworked the Clash's famous London Calling, turning it into Kyiv Calling to highlight events in Ukraine and raise funds for a resistance movement.

The three-piece band, comprising an architect, orthopaedist and businessman, recorded their reworded take on the 1979 Clash hit in a studio in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

They hope that it helps raise funds for the non-military operations of the Free Ukraine Resistance Movement (FURM), a publicist for FURM said, adding that the Clash have agreed to donate all royalties raised to the movement's communications department.

"Kyiv calling to the whole world, come out of neutrality, you boys and girls," read the new lyrics. The song is accompanied by a video of the band with clips of battle damage in Ukraine.

"Many Ukrainian musicians are now on battlefields or in territorial defence. This time they've changed guitars to guns," said Beton lead singer Andriy Zholob.

"We hope this song shows Ukrainians' spirit and our defiance to Russian aggression."