Behind the frontlines, Ukrainians find world of ways to help

LVIV: Inside a packed warehouse in war-torn Ukraine, 35-year-old volunteer Roman Kolobochok said that his friend on the frontline needed a sniper scope and he was going to find him one.

His friend had messaged him a website link for the telescopic lens he needed, and he was in the middle of ordering one from the United States.

In times of war, everybody should contribute with their best skill, said the veteran scout in the western region of Lviv.

"If you're a good hustler, you should do it," he said.