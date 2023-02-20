Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv ahead of war anniversary

KYIV: United States President Joe Biden made a surprise trip to Kyiv on Monday (Feb 20) ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, AFP journalists saw.

Biden met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Ukrainian capital on his first visit to the country since the start of the conflict.

In a series of tweets posted just after 10am GMT, Biden said: "As we approach the anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, I'm in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

"When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong.

"Over the last year, the United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support – and that support will endure."

Zelenskyy hailed Biden's visit as a key sign of support nearly one year after Russia invaded.

"Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians," he said on Telegram in English.