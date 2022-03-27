Biden decries Putin's grip on power as rockets hit western Ukraine

LVIV: Rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday (Mar 26), signalling a potential new front in Moscow's invasion as US President Joe Biden decried Russian President Vladimir Putin's power and sought to steel Europe for a long fight ahead.

Intense fighting raged in several parts of Ukraine, suggesting there will be no swift let-up in the month-old war while Biden framed the fight as part of the historic struggle for democratic freedoms in a major address from Poland as he concluded his European trip aimed at bolstering Western resolve.



"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden said in Warsaw. A White House official later said Biden was not calling for regime change but was saying "Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region".

The Kremlin dismissed Biden's comment, saying it was "not for Biden to decide".

After more than four weeks of fighting, Russia has failed to seize any major Ukrainian city and the conflict has killed thousands of people, sent nearly 3.8 million abroad and driven more than half of Ukraine's children from their homes, according to the United Nations.

Moscow signalled on Friday it was scaling back its military ambitions to focus on territory claimed by Russian-backed separatists in the east of Ukraine.

But on Saturday, four rockets hit the outskirts Lviv, some 60km from the Polish border for what appeared to be the first time since Moscow's invasion. The western Ukrainian city had so far escaped the heavy bombardment and fighting that has devastated other cities closer to Russia.

Regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said five people had been wounded and residents were told to head to shelters after an initial strike hit mid-afternoon. Reuters witnesses saw black smoke rising from the northeast side of the city and Lviv's mayor said an oil storage facility had been hit.

Ukrainian officials later reported another strike significantly damaged Lviv's infrastructure but that so far there were no reported deaths.

Russian forces also seized Slavutych, a town where workers at the nearby defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live, and three people were killed, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted the local mayor as saying.

Slavutych sits just outside the so-called exclusion zone around Chernobyl, which was the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986.

Ukrainian staff have continued to work at Chernobyl after the plant was seized by Russian forces soon after the start of the Feb 24 invasion, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has expressed alarm about the situation if workers are unable to rotate.