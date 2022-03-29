Biden says 'moral outrage' behind Putin comment, not US policy change

WASHINGTON: United States President Joe Biden on Monday (Mar 28) said that his remark that Russian President Vladimir Putin should not remain in power reflected his own moral outrage at Russia's invasion of Ukraine, not a US policy shift.

Biden faced pressure to speak about the comment after it generated a flood of questions as to whether the United States had changed to a policy seeking regime change in Moscow.

"I wasn't then nor am I now articulating a policy change. I was expressing moral outrage that I felt, and I make no apologies," he told reporters at the White House.

He said that his outburst, made at the end of a major address about Ukraine in Warsaw on Saturday, had been prompted by an emotional visit he had with families displaced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At the end of his speech in the Polish capital, Biden added an unscripted line, saying that Putin "cannot remain in power". Administration officials rushed to clarify afterwards that the White House was not advocating for regime change in Russia.