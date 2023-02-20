Biden pledges US$500 million in new military aid to Ukraine during surprise Kyiv visit

KYIV: US President Joe Biden announced new military aid for Ukraine during an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital on Monday (Feb 20), showing solidarity with Kyiv days before the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Air raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital as Biden visited Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes.

Biden said Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes. The United States has been by far the largest supplier of military assistance to help Ukraine repel better-equipped Russian invaders.

"Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said.

Biden said Washington would provide Kyiv with a new military aid package worth US$500 million that would be announced on Tuesday. He said it would include more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.