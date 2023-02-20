Biden pledges US$500 million in new military aid to Ukraine during surprise Kyiv visit
Feb 24 will mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
KYIV: US President Joe Biden announced new military aid for Ukraine during an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital on Monday (Feb 20), showing solidarity with Kyiv days before the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Air raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital as Biden visited Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes.
Biden said Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes. The United States has been by far the largest supplier of military assistance to help Ukraine repel better-equipped Russian invaders.
"Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said.
Biden said Washington would provide Kyiv with a new military aid package worth US$500 million that would be announced on Tuesday. He said it would include more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.
In a speech, Biden commended Ukraine's courage during the war and noted that he had visited Kyiv six times when he had earlier served as vice president.
"I knew I would be back," he said.
The air raid sirens wailed while Zelenskyy and Biden were inside the St Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral on a square in central Kyiv where burnt-out Russian tanks have been placed.
Zelenskyy posted a photo of the two leaders shaking hands and wrote on Telegram: "Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians."
Biden's visit came a day before President Vladimir Putin was due to make a major address, expected to set out Russia's aims for the second year of the invasion he launched on Feb 24 last year.
The anniversary has taken on more than symbolic significance, becoming what the West views as motivation for the war's deadliest phase as Moscow hurls thousands of conscripts and mercenaries into a winter offensive.
Russia has secured only scant gains so far in assaults in frozen trenches up and down the eastern front in recent weeks. Kyiv and the West see it as a push to give Putin victories to tout a year after he launched Europe's biggest war since World War II.
Ukraine is now preparing for what it expects to be a major new Russian offensive that some military analysts say is already under way.
Biden's trip fell on the day that Ukraine marks the deaths of more than 100 people - now known as the Heavenly Hundred - at anti-government protests that eventually toppled a Moscow-backed president in 2014.