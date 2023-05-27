Black Sea grain deal slow to get moving after extension

UNITED NATIONS: A deal allowing the safe wartime export of grain and fertiliser from Ukrainian Black Sea ports has not yet resumed full operations, the United Nations said on Friday (May 26), having come to a halt before Russia's decision last week to extend it.

The pact called the Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July with Russia and Ukraine to try to ease a global food crisis aggravated by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, covers three ports, but no ships have been authorised to travel to Pivdennyi port since Apr 29, the UN said.

The United Nations and Turkey "are working closely with the rest of the parties with the aim to resume full operations ... and lift all impediments that obstruct operations and limit the scope of the initiative," the UN said in a statement.

Ukraine accused Russia on Tuesday of effectively cutting Pivdennyi port out of the Black Sea deal as Russia complained that it had been unable to export ammonia via a pipeline to Pivdennyi under the agreement.

The UN said on Friday that the Black Sea deal also provides for the exports of fertiliser, including ammonia, but "there have been no such exports so far".