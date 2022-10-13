Ukrainians brace for blackouts, hard winter after Russia pummels power grid

Families like Palii are bracing for a harsh winter after Russian missiles and drones rained on cities across Ukraine this week, hitting power plants and electricity stations and damaging around 30 per cent of the country's energy infrastructure.

While she was pregnant, Palii's family had already fled the advancing Russian occupation in the southern Kherson region and moved to Kyiv in April. Through tears, she explained that while no part of the country was safe, it had been less scary in the capital than in Moscow-controlled territory.

"Before Monday I knew that shelling could happen. I tried to stay calm, even though we were scared and cried a little. My husband didn't let me panic. If I panic, it will rub off on my child. He needs calm parents," she said.

WEAPONISING WINTER

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government said power had been restored to millions of people, but warned Ukrainians to prepare for more blackouts and asked people to cut down on their electricity use wherever possible.

"It is important to understand that Russian terrorists will try to use the cold as their weapon," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday.

"In their sick imagination, Ukrainians sitting for several hours without electricity is a victory. They think that this way they will force us to surrender. This will not happen."