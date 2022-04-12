Bloody, uncertain struggle awaited for supremacy in eastern Ukraine

PARIS: While Russia appears to have abandoned for now its aim of pushing deep into the heart of Ukraine, its new declared goal of taking control of much the east of the country still risks a protracted and bloody conflict.

Analysts say that Moscow will at least want to control the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that form the Donbas area of eastern Ukraine, to be able to claim some kind of military success when Russia marks World War II victory day on May 9.

But even the outcome of the struggle for the Donbas remains uncertain, with Russian forces hurt by morale and logistical problems after what analysts see as a botched attempt to take the capital Kyiv.

"I have clearly set out the aims. The main aim is to help people in the Donbas," President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian defence ministry spokesman Oleksander Motuzianik warned on Monday that "the enemy has almost completed its preparation for an assault on the east".

"The attack will take place very soon," he said.

Russia may not even content itself with these regions but seek to push further west to control portions of Ukraine east of the Dnipro River.