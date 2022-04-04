Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russia says footage in Ukraine's Bucha was 'ordered' to blame Russia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russia says footage in Ukraine's Bucha was 'ordered' to blame Russia

Russia says footage in Ukraine's Bucha was 'ordered' to blame Russia

A satellite image shows the grave site with an approximately 13.7m-long trench in the south-western section of the area near the Church of St Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints in Bucha, Ukraine, on Mar 31, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Maxar Technologies handout)

04 Apr 2022 02:43PM (Updated: 04 Apr 2022 02:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russia's foreign ministry said that footage of dead civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha had been "ordered" by the United States as part of a plot to blame Russia.

"Who are the masters of provocation? Of course the United States and NATO," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview on state television late on Sunday (Apr 3).

Zakharova said that the immediate Western outcry over the images of dead civilians indicated that the story had been part of a plan to sully Russia's reputation.

"In this case, it seems to me that the fact that these statements (about Russia) were made in the first minutes after these materials appeared leaves no doubt as to who 'ordered' this story," she said.

Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday that they were investigating possible war crimes by Russia after finding hundreds of bodies, some bound and shot at close range, strewn around towns outside the capital Kyiv after Russian troops withdrew from the area.

Russian authorities have said that the photographs and footage broadcast from Bucha are a "provocation" designed to disrupt peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

The Russian defence ministry said that the images were "another staged performance by the Kyiv regime".

Footage and photographs of dead civilians strewn across the town have prompted Western countries to call for those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine to be punished.

Russia, in turn, requested that the United Nations Security Council convene on Monday to discuss what it called a "provocation by Ukrainian radicals" in Bucha.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance, and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

Related:

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion Ukraine Russia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us