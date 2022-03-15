First convoy escapes besieged Mariupol but aid convoy blocked

LVIV: Russian forces let a first column of cars escape Ukraine's besieged port of Mariupol on Monday (Mar 14) but blocked an aid convoy trying to reach the city, Ukraine said, after 10 days of failed attempts to rescue civilians under relentless bombardment.

The southeastern port, totally surrounded by Russian troops since the first week of the invasion, has suffered the worst humanitarian impact of the war, with hundreds of thousands of people sheltering in basements without food, water or shelter.

Local Ukrainian authorities say as many as 2,500 civilians have died so far in the city, a toll that cannot be independently confirmed. Russia denies targeting civilians.

"At one o'clock the Russians opened a checkpoint and those who have cars and fuel began to leave Mariupol in the direction of Zaporizhzhia," Andrei Rempel, a representative of the Mariupol city council who is now in Zaporizhzhia, a Ukrainian-held city further north, told Reuters.

"In the first two hours, 160 cars left. There are probably already many more now. The city continues to be bombed but this road is not being shelled. We don't know when the first cars can get to Zaporizhzhia as there are still many Russian checkpoints that need to be passed."

But Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said Russia had yet again blocked a humanitarian aid convoy trying to reach the city with supplies.

Obtaining safe passage for aid to reach Mariupol and civilians to get out has been Kyiv's main demand at several rounds of talks. All previous attempts at a local ceasefire in the area have failed.

'IT'S HARD' SAYS NEGOTIATOR

Russian and Ukrainian delegations held a fourth round of talks on Monday - by video link rather than in person in neighbouring Belarus as in the past - but no new progress was announced.

"Communication is being held yet it’s hard," tweeted Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak, who had earlier created some hope of headway by saying on Sunday that Russia was beginning to talk "constructively".

The talks had paused for the day but would resume on Tuesday. Russia "still has a delusion that 19 days of violence against (Ukrainian) peaceful cities is the right strategy", he said.

Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky posted on social media that Russia was sticking to its key objectives: "We're aiming to do everything possible for the achievement of the goals set by Vladimir Putin, for Russia's peaceful future."

Russia says it is conducting a "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and Western allies call this a baseless pretext for a war of aggression.