The curators saving Ukraine's heritage at all costs

ZAPORIZHZHIA: When she understood that Russian troops were advancing in the region of Zaporizhzhia, Natalya Chergik helped to fill a truck with a ton of paintings, antique firearms and 17th-century ceramics.

"We drove 1,000km in five days. The trip was awful, planes were flying over us and we did not even know if they were Ukrainian or not," she recounts.

"The hardest part for us was to convince people at checkpoints not to search the artwork and to let the truck through as quickly as possible."

Chergik is a curator at Khortytsia, a museum island in the Dnipro river of around 30 sq km that was a base for Ukrainian Cossacks from the 16th century.

It was the home of the first Zaporizhzhian "Sich" - a type of Cossack state ruled by direct democracy that remained in place until 1775, when Russian empress Catherine the Great destroyed it.

This is a "sacred place for the history of Ukraine", said Maksym Ostapenko, the 51-year-old head of the Khortytsia reserve, an important Ukrainian cultural centre that houses, among others, dozens of historical artefacts found during archaeological excavations over the years.