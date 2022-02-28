Curb on Russian warships tilts Turkey to the West, risks Russia's ire

ANKARA: Turkey's pledge to block some Russian warships from passing through its waters to the Black Sea during the Ukraine crisis could help repair its ties with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), even as it risks reprisals from Moscow.

But a build-up of Russian ships waiting to make the journey will test Ankara's resolve over the next few days and show how far it is willing to go in tilting its uniquely delicate diplomatic balance between east and west.

Turkey changed its rhetoric to call Moscow's assault on Ukraine a "war" on Sunday - a move that would allow Ankara to use parts of an international pact to limit the transit of some Russian warships from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea.

That could curb Moscow's ability to build up its naval force attacking Ukraine's Black Sea coast, though it all depends on the small print in the 1936 Montreux Convention.

The pact allows Turkey to limit naval transit of its Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits during wartime, but has a clause exempting ships returning to their registered base.

At least four Russian ships are currently waiting on Turkey's decision to cross from the Mediterranean, Yoruk Isik, an Istanbul-based geopolitical analyst and head of the Bosphorus Observer consultancy, said.

Two of them - a frigate and a destroyer - have formally asked to make the journey as soon as this week, according to Isik and a senior Turkish official. Any of them claiming the Black Sea as their base could still make the journey, leaving Turkey with some wriggle room.

"Calling it a 'war' is a very big step," Isik told Reuters. "Ankara didn't want to take this step and, with the language, is giving Moscow one last chance to stem aggression in Ukrainian cities."