Deadly blasts rock Kyiv as Ukraine-Russia talks resume

KYIV: A series of powerful explosions rocked residential districts of Kyiv early on Tuesday (Mar 15), killing two people, just hours before talks between Ukraine and Russia were set to resume.

At least three large blasts were heard from the centre of the capital, sending columns of smoke high into the sky.

As dawn broke, the damage became clear, with one strike hitting a large 16-storey housing block.

There, a fire raged and smoke billowed from the charred husk of the building, as emergency services and stunned locals navigated an obstacle course of glass, metal and other debris littering the road.

"The bodies of two people were recovered, 27 people were rescued," Ukraine's emergency service said.

Another residential building in the Podilsk area also came under attack.

Ukrainian Member of Parliament Lesia Vasylenko posted a photo of a fire crew extinguishing a smouldering fire there - the building's facade transformed into a mess of bent and tangled window frames and precariously dangling air conditioning units.

Vasylenko said that the district had been "a place to get coffee and enjoy life".

"Not anymore. Explosive hit just 30 minutes ago," she said.

Just hours earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy - wearing his now-signature military-green crew neck - issued a new video address sounding a note of cautious optimism about ongoing peace talks.

He claimed that Russia was beginning to realise victory would not come on the battlefield.

"They have already begun to understand that they will not achieve anything by war," Zelenskyy said.

"Pretty good, as I was told," he said of Monday's first day of discussions. "But let's see. They will continue tomorrow."

The two sides are still far apart in the negotiations, with Moscow demanding that Ukraine turn away from the West and recognise Moscow-backed breakaway regions.

Ukrainian negotiators say they want "peace, an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops".

Almost three weeks after vast columns of Russian forces marched across the border, Moscow's forces have bombarded and besieged several Ukrainian towns and cities.

The capital Kyiv is surrounded to the north and east, and nearly half its population of 3 million people have fled. Only roads to the south remain open, city authorities have set up checkpoints and residents are stockpiling food and medicine.

The United Nations estimates that almost 2.8 million people have fled Ukraine and some 636 civilian deaths have been recorded, including dozens of children. The true toll is likely far higher.